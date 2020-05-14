North Central Health Care continues visitation restrictions

A spokeswoman for North Central Health Care says they’ll continue to enforce the no-visitation policy currently in place at all NCHC nursing homes, community living group homes and the inpatient behavioral health hospital to protect the health and safety of those we serve and our employees.

According to a news release, the measure is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and local health officials.

“People who live in nursing homes and our community living group homes are among our most vulnerable when it comes to COVID-19 infections. North Central Health Care will continue to restrict visitation to our nursing homes, community living group homes and inpatient behavioral health hospital at this time,” stated Michael Loy, CEO of North Central Health Care. “NCHC has continually informed residents, family members, and local & state health departments about the status of our operations and the measures we are taking to keep our residents and staff safe. We want to express our appreciation to the families and friends of our residents and patients, who have been so supportive during this uncertain time. We know how difficult this is for everyone and we want to thank everyone for their continued support and adherence to the visitation restrictions.”

To prevent spread of illness NCHC say they'll continue to practice these healthcare precautions as advised by local health officials and the CDC:

• Restricting all visitation including hospice visitation. Management has been working with families individually on a case-by-case basis for special circumstances.

• Personal protective face masks will be worn at all times by employees within all NCHC facilities.

• All nursing home residents will wear a mask or cloth face covering any time they exit their rooms.

• Residents’ vital signs will be monitored multiple times per day.

• Frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces.

• All staff are required to complete Covid-19 screening upon arrival to work. Temperature monitoring for staff working in Restricted Zones takes place every 4 hours.

• Continued emergency zone implementation throughout the Wausau Campus to limit exposure to residents and patients in 24/7 care areas.

