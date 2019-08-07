North Central Health Care inches closer to taking over management operations at county run nursing home

North Central Health Care is another step closer to taking over management operations of the Pine Crest Nursing Home in Lincoln County. The nursing home has been operating despite hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses since at least 2017.

At an administrative and legislative meeting committee meeting Wednesday, a recommendation in favor of the management agreement with North Central Health Care was approved but opposition arose about the role the county board would play.

"They are just in a hurry to push this thing through that they did what they did. I wish they did not make the decision that it has made" County Board Supervisor Paul Gilk said.

The CEO of North Central Health Care said some specifications in the agreement are still in the works but will reflect the input of the community and Pine Crest Employees.

Meanwhile some employees feel they've been left in the dark as the proposal moves forward, but they agree the nursing home can't continue to run as it is now.

"We have to take care of our elderly. A society is judged based on how we take care of those less fortunate.... And we need to step up" Pine Crest CNA Kevin Stevenson said.

North Central Health Care financial projections found Lincoln County government couldn't continue to fund Pine Crest Nursing Home without adding more than $750,000 to their county budget deficit in 2020.

