North Carolina boy holds prom for his nanny

A teenage girl in North Carolina couldn’t attend her high school prom because of the coronavirus outbreak, but she still had a special bash thrown just for her by a boy that she babysits.

“I planned it out because Rachel probably just wanted to see me a lot and she is one of the best people I’ve known,” 7-year-old Curtis Rogers said.

Curtis had not seen his nanny, Rachel Chapman, in two months because of COVID-19 and wanted to throw her a prom.

“It was very sweet of him; really thoughtful," Rachel said.

Curtis’ mom said he was “very excited to make sure everything was right” and even picked out a bow tie to match Rachel’s dress.

He planned out the whole night and made sure their favorite after school snack, peanut butter and apples, was served as their appetizer.

“I’m really glad that he did that," Rachel said.

Curtis’ mother says that Rachel has become “a special part" of their family.

“Rachel is one of our favorite people and Rachel’s like the best nanny ever," Curtis said.

