Dogs in Vests: Training dogs to help those with Autism

The people behind Dogs in Vests know that dogs can be much more than just man's best friend. They can also change someones life forever.

Right now two dogs are undergoing special training, to help kids and young adults with autism. All dogs from Dogs in Vests go to families for free for ages 4 and up.

While not every dog will be trained for a child with autism, Paul Holt says they can still make a great companion.

The group hopes to train 3 dogs at the end of the year, and are also looking for volunteers. If you want more information, you can visit their website at Dogs in Vests.org