Non-profits could lose financial support from Marathon Co. in 2020 budget

Several nonprofits in the area are set to lose funding if Marathon County's 2020 budget passes Thursday. Those non-profits include the Women’s Community, Boys and Girls Club and the Wisconsin Valley Fair among others.

According to elected officials, it was discovered in 2018 that if the county continues to fund non-profits, it would have to take financial resources away from other programs and departments that the county needs. If the budget is approved, organizations would lose 25% of their funding for each of the next four years. That means by 2024 the organizations would receive no financial support from the county.

“It’s just a situation that we don’t have the funding for them,” explained County Board Supervisor for District 18, Craig McEwen. “We would have to cut from other areas that are necessary for the county. I wish there was a way to fund these nonprofits.”

Board members say the money will be used to fund important county programs, like Start Right which a program that provides resources to help families raise healthy, school-ready kids.

Meeting documents state that Board members have received multiple complaints over the years about funding non-profits that have the means to receive funding from outside sources.

On Tuesday there will be a public hearing at 8 p.m. at the Marathon County Courthouse.