Nominations now being accepted for the Silver Pageant of Central Wisconsin

Nominations are now being accepted for the Silver Pageant of Central Wisconsin. It celebrates women who've reached the "Age of Elegance."

Participants -- ages 75 and older -- will be able to show off their talents, history, and legacy on stage.

If you or someone you know is interested in participating,Theresa Haase says you can pick up a nomination form at the UPS store or at Mountain Terrace in Wausau. If you can't reach those destinations you can also contact Mountain Terrace or Theresa and they can send the forms to you.

Nominations must be sent in by December 15th. The pageant is dated for February 22nd at Wausau East High School.