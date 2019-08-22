Nominations accepted to crown the 'Coolest Thing in Wisconsin'

Wisconsin has lot of really cool things. But what is the coolest thing made? Now, the public has the chance to decide.

For another year, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) is once again partnering with Johnson Financial Group to find the 2018 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.

The annual contest is designed to highlight Wisconsin's vibrant and diverse manufacturing industry and the jobs it creates.

All nominations must be made at madeinwis.com from now, through Friday, Aug. 30.

According to a press release, roughly 150 products were nominated and over 185,000 votes were cast to determine the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin in 2018.

Products have ranged from motorcycles, military vehicles, cheese products, boats, generators, food carts, iron castings, beer, all-terrain vehicles, snow blowers and much, much more.

Here’s how it work: Following the nomination period, a popular vote will determine the Top 16 products that will be placed in a bracket-style tournament called Manufacturing Madness. Products will compete against one another in head-to-head match-ups, and the products that receive the highest votes in each match-up will advance to the next round.

Important dates:

Aug. 12 to Aug. 30 – Nominations Accepted

Sept. 9 to Sept. 15 – Popular Vote to Determine the Field of 16

Sept. 16 – Announce the Top 16

Sept. 17 to Sept. 22 – 1st Round of the Bracket

Sept. 23 – Announce the Top 8

Sept. 24 to Sept. 29 – 2nd Round of the Bracket

Sept. 30 – Announce Top 4

Oct. 1 to Oct. 8 – Final Round

Oct. 8 – Winner Announced

