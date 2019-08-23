Nominate an outstanding teacher for a $500 gift card to help with supplies

Today's teachers are more than educators. They serve as mentors, counselors, cheerleaders, protectors and so much more.

That's why Walgreens and the ME to WE Foundation partnered to develop and launch WE Teachers – a free program designed to provide resources within the classrooms.

Teachers will have access to online training modules that explore the impact of adverse life experiences on students. like bullying, mental health, youth violence, poverty and diversity/inclusion, and how to foster a safe environment for all.

Actress Tia Mowry joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Friday via satellite to discuss the WE Teachers program and how easy it is to recognize the most impactful teachers in your lives this back to school season.

On average, public school teachers shell out nearly $480 of their own money to stock classrooms every year.

To help, Walgreens launched the WE Teachers Award to provide $500 gift cards to teachers across the country.

"Walgreens will be giving away 500 of these gift cards, totaling $250,000," Mowry said.

Parents and anyone who wants to recognize a special teacher in their community can nominate a teacher to receive the WE Teachers Award. Awards will be given on a rolling basis throughout the 2020 school year.

For more information or to nominate a teacher who goes above and beyond, go to www.walgreens.com/metowe