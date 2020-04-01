No one injured in Stevens Point house fire

No one was injured in a house fire in the City of Stevens Point Wednesday afternoon.

According to Stevens Point Assistant Fire Chief JB Moody, multiple departments were called to a 2 story home on the 2100 block of Madison Street at 12:30 Wednesday afternoon. When crews arrived, smoke was seen coming from the second story of the home. There were people inside the home at the time of the fire, but they were able to escape safely before crews arrived. After they put out the fire, crews conducted a secondary search and found the homeowner's cat still alive inside the house. They were able to reunite the cat with its family.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Crews from Stevens Point, Plover, Hull, and Rudolph, as well as Wisconsin Public Service, responded to the fire.

