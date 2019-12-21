No one injured in Seneca house fire, numerous pets killed

According to a press release provided by the Vesper Fire Department, no people were injured in Friday's house fire in the Town of Seneca. Numerous pets were killed in the fire.

The Vesper Fire Department was dispatched around 4:30 p.m. on Friday to a home on Elm Road in the town of Seneca. According to the press release, someone living in the home returned to find the house full of smoke.

Many personal belongings were saved from the home, but the structure was a total loss. No firefighters were injured while fighting the fire.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental, starting in a lower level bedroom possibly due to electronic devices.

The two families living in the home received assistance from the Wood County Red Cross and will be staying with relatives in the area.

Vesper firefighters were assisted by Wisconsin Rapids, Port Edwards, Nekoosa, Pittsville and Arpin Fire Departments. Other agencies that assisted were United Ambulance,Wood County Central Rapid Intervention Team, Wood County Fire Investigation Task Force, the Wood County Red Cross, and the Wood County Sheriff's, Highway and Dispatch Departments.