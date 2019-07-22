No one hurt after garage fire in Wausau; fire not considered suspicious

The Wausau Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Wausau Monday night.

Battalion Chief Allan Antolik said crews were called to the scene at 9:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a garage fire.

According to the Wausau Police Department Twitter page, the fire was on the 1400 block of Emter Street. Our reporter at the scene said that Myron Street at Emter Street was blocked off.

Battalion Chief Antolik tells NewsChannel 7 the fire is out, and no one is hurt. There was no damage to the back of the garage.

Wausau Fire crews are still investigating the cause, but they do not believe the fire is suspicious.