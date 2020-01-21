No one hurt after employees detect somldering coal at Weston Power Plant

Multiple fire crews in the Weston area were called to the Weston Power Plant for a report of smoldering coal Tuesday night.

According to a statement from Matt Cullen, Senior Communications Specialist with WEC Energy Group, employees at the plant detected coal smoldering in one of the facility's coal storage areas.

Fire departments were requested to help employees cool the coal to normal conditions.

No one was hurt and the plant is operating as normal.

"This type of situation is not uncommon, and is one we have trained employees and local firefighters on how to safely respond to in the past," Cullen said.