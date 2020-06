No one was hurt Monday after a fire at Marathon Electric in Wausau.

According to Wausau Fire Battalion Chief Jeremy Kopp, crews were called to the fire on at the company's old foundry building on Cherry Street just after 7 p.m. Employees were evacuating when they arrived on the scene.

Battalion Chief Kopp said the fire was electrical and contained to the outside of the building.

No one was hurt. The fire is still under investigation.