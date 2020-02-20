Family escapes Merrill house fire

On Thursday morning, multiple fire crews responded to reports of a house fire in the city of Corning in Lincoln County.

Chief Josh Klug with the Merrill Fire Department said the 130 year old house is still standing but the second floor is badly damaged.

The single family home is located on West Main street. All family members and pets were able to get out the house and call in the fire at 3:10 a.m. The Town of Corning Fire Department, rescue squad, Merrill Fire Department and Public Service all responded.

At this time the Merrill Fire Department is still on scene and is investigating the cause of the fire.

