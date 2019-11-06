Caught on Camera: No injuries in explosion at Westport home

Emergency crews responded Thursday morning after reports of an explosion at a home in the Town of Westport.

The Middleton Fire Dept. confirmed the incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. at a home in the 4700 block of Sumac Road. It happened in the house's detached garage.

Investigators are trying to determine the extent of the damage and say there was a buildup of carbon monoxide prior to the explosion.

No injuries were reported.

A neighbor's security camera was rolling as the explosion happened and was released to NBC 15.