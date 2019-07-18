No injuries in Vilas County house fire

The Vilas County Sheriff says no one was injured in a house fire on Island Lake Thursday, near Boulder Junction.

The Vilas County Sheriff's Office says a caller on the lake reported the fire just after 1:30 Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to La Fave Road in Boulder Junction, and found a house engulfed in flames.

The owners were not at home at the time of the fire.

The Vilas County Sheriff's Office says the home is still standing, but was significantly damaged.

The fire is still under investigation.