No children injured in Ringle area bus crash

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash involving truck and a school bus. The crash was reported around noon near Ringle in the town of Easton. The crash is near the intersection County Highway Q and County Highway Z.

The location is east of Wausau.

Three children were on the bus, but they were not injured. The children are students from St. John Lutheran.

Marathon County Lt. Ted Knoeck said the bus is in the ditch, but did not rollover.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

