Nine arrested, fence damaged during Packers-Lions game

Monday Night Football lived up to the rowdy label at Lambeau Field.

Green Bay Police say they arrested 9 people during the Green Bay Packers-Detroit Lions game -- the most of any game this season.

Police say 17 people were ejected for misconduct -- the second-most this season.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department transported four people to local hospitals. Paramedics responded to 18 medical calls.

The Packers won the game with a last-second field goal. The final was 23-22. Fans have complained about referee calls going in favor of the Packers.

The close score and drama kept fans of both teams in their seats until the very end. Then it came time to leave.

After the game, fans trying to get out of the stadium caused a bottleneck. Some of the overflow crowd broke through a fence and into the broadcast parking lot. A smashed can of Miller Lite was left behind as evidence of drunken actions.

"We had a little bit of a large crowd trying to traverse the area over by the loading dock. We had some squad cars parked back there, so there were some environmental factors that made that space a little bit smaller," Green Bay Police Commander Paul Ebel said.

Ebel calls the damage the result of crowd movement, not a criminal offense like those committed by the nine fans arrested earlier.

The Monday Night arrest total tops the rowdy Packers-Eagles Thursday night game on Sept. 26. Eight people were arrested during that game--two of them during a brawl caught on camera.

"We don't tolerate bad behavior at the stadium. If you're over-intoxicated, we're going to ask you to leave. If you're at the gate and about to get scanned in and you're over-intoxicated, we won't let you in," Ebel said.

Ebel acknowledged the number of arrests and ejections was higher than police anticipated for a game against the Detroit Lions.

"When you come to Green Bay, we expect you to behave appropriately, and we find a lot of people that we kick out or arrest are not from the area."

That's the case for 26-year-old Ethan Lindquist, a Packers fan from Iron Mountain, Mich. According to the criminal complaint he and his friend reused to leave 1919 Kitchen & Tap at Lambeau Field just before 10 p.m. -- before the game was over. As officers tried to get them to leave, Lindquist yelled obscenities through the atrium. He reported told officers he wished they would all die and "get shot in the face." To stop him from kicking, officers had to put him in a wrap restraint system, but he still was able to smash his head against the plastic divider in the squad car, to the point he required stitches at a hospital.

He faces five criminal charges in Brown County, including resisting an officer, attempted battery to an emergency rescue worker, and disorderly conduct.

Lindquist was given a $1,500 signature bond at his court appearance Tuesday afternoon. He's ordered to abstain from alcohol and not have any contact with Lambeau Field or 1919 Kitchen & Tap.