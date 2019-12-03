Nine-day gun deer harvest down 25% from 2018

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources released preliminary numbers from the 2019 nine-day gun deer hunt, showing a decrease from the 2018 season.

Overall, a total of 160,767 deer were harvested in 2019. That is almost 25% less than the 2018 totals. The DNR contributes the decrease to heavy snow and high winds that moved through the state last week. Standing corn in the fields also proved to be a factor. At the conclusion of the nine-day season, the DNR states only 66% of the corn harvest was complete.

License sales were also down about 2% this year.

