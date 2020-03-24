NewsChannel 7 to televise COVID-19 press briefing beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Gov. Tony Evers and state health leaders will host a media conference Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. to provide an update about the state’s response and status of COVID-19.

NewsChannel 7 will broadcast this information on WSAW-TV and on our Facebook page.

As of March 23, Wisconsin had 416 coronavirus cases and five deaths.

The number of new cases will be provided Tuesday during the briefing. Gov. Evers also announced the closure of all non-essential business would take effect Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Details on that order are also expected to be explained.

