NewsChannel 7 releases details about “Your Town: Stratford”

Starting Monday, June 17, the news team at WSAW-TV will feature a series of special reports highlighting “Your Town: Stratford.”

Our stories include:

-We dig into the economic development and the industries that have come to define the Village of Stratford, including companies like A & B Process Systems and family-owned small businesses like Ground Up coffee shop and This and That Store.

-We look at the outdoor recreational opportunities in Stratford, from Klemme Park with a farm themed playground and raised beds for a community garden to Heritage Trail, a trail system that connects many key features in the village, including school athletic fields, parks and the downtown area.

-Stratford is a sports crazy Wisconsin town. We update the fast rising career of NASCAR truck driver Derek Kraus. The Stratford native is currently racing in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West. We also look at the fundraising campaign to overhaul the Stratford Tiger Stadium Football Field.

-Most people, Stratford residents included, don’t realize that UW-Madison has a large farming research facility in Stratford. The facility houses 550 dairy heifers for research purposes. The facility also houses a laboratory which analyzes field soil, manure, lawn, garden and turf samples.

The week-long coverage also includes two live broadcasts on Tuesday, June 18, from Klemme Park and Thursday, June 20, from the Heritage Trail. Watch NewsChannel 7 at Five with Jeff Thelen, Heather Foster, and Chief Meteorologist Mark Holley as they share the stories that make Your Town: Stratford a one-of-a-kind Wisconsin town.

Join us for all of that and much more. Our series of special reports will be featured daily in newscasts on WSAW-TV, June 17-June 23.

