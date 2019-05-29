NewsChannel 7 releases details about “Your Town: Marshfield”

Starting Thursday, May 30, the news team at WSAW-TV will feature a series of special reports highlighting “Your Town: Marshfield.”

Our stories include:

-Full coverage of Marshfield’s Dairyfest, the city’s annual celebration of agriculture. We’ll be live at the Dairyfest Mayor’s Breakfast the morning of Friday, May 31. We’ll have coverage of Saturday’s Dairyfest Parade, the Wisconsin State Championships of Cornhole, and the 40th annual Pie and Ice Cream social to benefit Upham Mansion.

-The Marshfield Area Pet Shelter or MAPS recently got national attention after caring for several puppies found abandoned in a dumpster. We’ll get an update on the puppies and take a look at how the shelter continues to fill a growing need in the Marshfield area.

-Built in 1974 as a combined diner and roller rink, Melody Gardens has the look and feel of a place from a bygone era. 45 years later business continues to boom. We go behind the counter to see what makes this family-owned business special.

-We visit a Marshfield manufacturer that recently developed virtual reality technology to help a visually impaired employee see for the first time while fulfilling her goal to be a CAD technician.

-A trip to Marshfield wouldn’t be complete without a visit to the Wildwood Zoo to check in with the park’s biggest stars, Kodiak Bears Munsey and Boda. A local artist continues to photograph and document the bears. She hopes to bring them to a worldwide audience with her latest project.

The week-long coverage also includes two live broadcasts on Thursday, May 30 from the Upham Mansion and Tuesday, June 4 from the Wenzel Family Plaza. Watch NewsChannel 7 at Five with Jeff Thelen, Heather Foster, and Chief Meteorologist Mark Holley as they share the stories that help define the City of Marshfield.

Join us for all of that and much more. Our series of special reports will be featured daily in newscasts on WSAW-TV, May 30-June 5.