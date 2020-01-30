NewsChannel 7 content now available on Apple TV app

There's a new way to watch your favorite news, weather and sports on the just released NewsChannel 7 Apple TV app!

The app allows you to stream live newscasts and featured videos of top local stories, including the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team. The app is free and available at the Apple TV app store on your Apple TV device.

If you're looking to find WSAW NewsChannel 7 on other devices we are also available on Roku, Amazon Fire and the newly launched AT&T TV Now.