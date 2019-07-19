NewsChannel 7 Meteorologist conducts monitored ‘hot car’ experiment

Warnings about hot cars can sometimes get overlooked. But the truth is, leaving a pet or child in a vehicle during the summer is very dangerous.

Meteorologist Austin Kopnitsky demonstrated the effects of heat on the body while Wausau EMTs monitored his health.

After 15 minutes, EMTs said Austin’s blood pressure was up, he had lost a lot of fluids and any longer and he would needed an IV. The temperature on the dashboard was 165 degrees and the seats were 120 degrees, meaning the air temperature was like above 120 degrees.

