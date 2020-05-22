Newman Catholic staff hand out gift baskets to graduating seniors

The Newman senior class didn’t get to walk across the stage, but the Cardinals' faculty and staff made sure the graduates still were able to hear “Pomp and Circumstance” on their graduation day.

Newman faculty and staff drove to each seniors' house to give out a gift basket on graduation day.

“They mean so much to us,” said Newman Principal Ann McManus. “Many of them have been with us for 13 years from preschool on.”

The faculty and staff put together a gift basket of t-shirts, candy and so much more, but McManus wanted to go above and beyond for her 35 seniors.

“Not only did I write a card, I made a card for every single student,” said McManus.

Then, the faculty and staff split up to drive the baskets to the seniors’ houses.

“I think it’s awesome that every single student, senior gets to see this,” said Newman senior Joseph Zeimetz. “Gets to feel special even after our graduation was ruined.”

The moment the basket was handed over, you could see the students’ eyes light up.

“Just to tell them we love them, that’s all that matters,” said McManus.

In the end, both the staff and students will miss the bond that each other has.

“The family feeling,” said Zeimetz.

“This class is undefinable,” said McManus.

McManus added that her staff tried to keep the event a surprise, but Zeimetz said that the entire class knew something was up when they were told to be home between a certain time.

