New year, new savings plan

With the New Year finally here, Bankers said now is the time to reevaluate spending and saving habits.

Little hand saving money in pink piggy bank

Seth Wage with Peoples State Bank said the first step when it comes to saving money is by looking at what you make, what you spend and what you have left over at the end of the month. This can open your eyes to the appropriate amount to put away for your lifestyle.

Eliminating careless daily spending on things like fast food and coffee can also save a lot of money in the long run. Wage said a lot of times people don’t realize how much those little purchase can really add up to. While saving can be difficult, Wage also said there are ways to save that don’t feel so much like saving.

"Another way that you can really assert yourself in a saving mode would be to open up different accounts. So, have all your money go into one account per say, and then you can move money into different accounts as you please. So then you really don't even realize you are spending because all your money is going into one savings account and then you disperse it where you need to spend your money,” Wage said.

Wage said now is the perfect time to really take a look at your expenses so that you can plan out your year before the busier times of the year.

"It's also a really good time to start this because you've got kind of this lull between winter and summer where there is not a lot going on. People seems to be less busy, and when it comes to summer time it seems like there is more spending, so right now it's really a good idea to get in a good routine before the summer months come,” Wage said.

Overall savings doesn’t have to be painful. Wage said you can still get that Friday night fish fry or go away for the weekend here and there, it’s eliminating that daily coffee that should be considered.

