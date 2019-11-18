New website launched to attract and retain employees in the greater Wausau region

Being able to recruit and retain employees is important to growing any economy. Here in the greater Wausau area, those working in the manufacturing, health care, finance/insurance and commerical retail services are the driving force.

Demo video of greaterwausau.org (WSAW photo)

"That provide the jobs and the wealth that comes back to the community where we as a community spend our money," said president and CEO of the Greater Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce, Dave Eckmann.

For those industries especially, a new website, GreaterWausau.org, will be a tool for employers who are recruiting talent across the country. Eckmann said it doesn't just showcase available jobs, but options for recreation, dining, shopping, housing and schools, too.

"People need to understand before they move here if we offer what they need here in this community."

As CEO of Greenheck, Jim McIntye sees the benefit in the website for manufacturing companies like his.

"Today at Greenheck, like at many other manufacturers, one of the toughest challenges that we have is finding labor in today's very tight labor market," he said.

McIntyre is also the chair of the Greater Wausau Prosperity Partnership,which is a business-led, economic development initiative. The GWPP launched the site.

"Like demographics in the United States, the employee population is getting older, and with many of those employees retiring, it's definitely a challenge to replace not only the quality, but the skill sets that a lot of those employees have," McIntyre added.

Eckmann said that's why people are needed to move here. "The demographics are simply against us for the next 20 years."

Eckmann added that the second goal of the website is for those living here to get plugged in and stay connected to people and places in where they live.