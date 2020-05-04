New website and app to help navigate COVID-19 pandemic

Faculty and staff at UW-Madison put together a new website and app to help people navigate through COVID-19.

It's called COVID-19 Wisconsin Connect and there are resources to help people find accurate information, mental health resources and talk with other Wisconsinites about their pandemic experience.

"Brings some people some comfort by knowing what evidence is real and what things aren't so that they know what to trust because knowing what information to trust can help us engage in better behavior that will hopefully help this thing end sooner and I hope it gives them a healthy minds innovation to find ways to calm down and just live more mindfully," Mike Wagner, Professor and a Creator of COVID-19 Wisconsin Connect, said.

The app will be available starting Monday, May 4. The website is up and running www.Covid19WisconsinConnect.org for people to use.

Wagner said typically it takes around a year for an app and website like this to get rolled out, but Wagner and the other faculty and staff involved were committed to getting the resource out as soon as possible.

"We don't just teach and do research at the University it's our goal to spread that knowledge to the people of our state to the best of our ability and the people I work with really believe in that and when this happened it seemed like a natural fit for what we say we're all about which is serving the people of the state," Wagner said.