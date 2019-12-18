New visitor management system to go district-wide in Wausau in January

Secure entrances in school buildings are the norm, but security is evolving.

New Raptor visitor management system in pilot period at Wausau East High School (WSAW photo)

"This day in age, we're always looking at ways to amp up our security within our schools," said Angela Lloyd, Director of Pupil Services for the Wausau School District.

Starting just after winter break, all schools in the Wausau School District will be armed with another level of security called Raptor, which will screen any visitor who enters the building, including parents and volunteers.

"We have people bring in their state ID or passport, and then we scan it through our system to make sure that they are not a sexual offender if they are entering our school building," Lloyd explained

The system tracks who's in the building and where they are, at all times.

"To make sure our students are safe, and that we're not letting anybody in who should not be in our buildings," she added.

Wausau East High and South Mountain Elementary were chosen as pilot schools for the system.

"We have 18 buildings, so we wanted to make sure that we know exactly how to use the system," Lloyd said.

Jason Sinz is the Associate Prinical of Student Services at Wausau East.

"We certainly determind that having that added level of, they've done more than sign in," said Sinz. "And we know exactly where they're going to be in the building and that a teacher is anticipating their arrival on campus.. All of that seems to be working great for us."

He said they've already gotten alerts over the pilot period, giving them the opportunity to make sure their procedures work smoothly.

"Our main office secretary is able to notify either an associate principal or our school resource officer by way of both email and then a direct line contact to our office phones," Sinz added.

Those staff members will then determine if any interaction with a student will be allowed.

"It's all fitting together as a larger part of a comprehensive school safety plan," he said with a smile.

Through the Infinite Campus Program -- which holds student information -- the Raptor system can add custom alerts that will flag names attached to child custody cases or warrants.