New therapy pool opens at North Central Health Care

North Central Health Care's new therapy pool is open for business.

As is the standard, pool users must be referred by a doctor.

The new pool opened June 1, using nearly $3 million raised by the community and another $3 million from Marathon County.

The average life expectancy of a pool is about 40 years, according to Aquatic Services Director Brenda Budnik.

Staff say, in that time they plan to serve between 40,000 and 50,000 clients.

"The pool is 90 to 92 degrees. It's a warm water pool. It allows people to work on- if they have a lot of pain and their mobility issues. And, it's just more soothing for the muscles," Budnik said.

Staff are hoping to host an open house sometime in July so people can look at the new space.