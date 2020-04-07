New tech tools for social distancing to keep us connected

As we all shift to a "new normal" for the foreseeable future, people are more desperate than ever to connect with the outside world using free and simple tech tools.

In the last week alone, social media giant Facebook says it's seen a 70% increase in people using Messenger’s video chat feature to do everything from connecting with classmates and colleagues, to celebrating Birthdays, bar mitzvahs, baby showers, weddings, and more.

To help meet this increased demand in new and creative ways, Facebook and a handful of other tech companies just upgraded tools to help people stay in touch.

Facebook created a new desktop messenger app to help families, friends and kids stay connected while social distancing.

The new Messenger by Facebook app allows chats to sync across mobile and desktop devices, makes it easier than ever to collaborate on projects, host a virtual happy hour or multi-task while chatting in Messenger. It also features new AR filters, GIFS, and backgrounds. The Messenger app for desktop works with the Messenger Kids app, a tool for kids to stay in touch, collaborate on homework, have virtual play dates and more. To see the app, visit https://www.messenger.com/desktop

Well-known tech-life columnist Jennifer Jolly showed off these new gadgets and services on NewsChannel 7 at 4 to give us insider tips and tricks for sheltering-in-place at home — without losing our minds.

Some tips she offered was to make sure the camera is pointed as straight on as possible. Also make sure your face is lit well and mute when you are not speaking.