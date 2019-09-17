New sculpture expected to be centerpiece of Riverlife Trail

Members of the Wausau Arts Commission met with the artists of a new Riverlife sculpture Tuesday. The commission’s first major project will honor the city’s past while paving the way for more art like it along the river.

It’s set to be installed along the Riverlife trail, south of the park. The sculpture will fit into the area at the end of the new Fulton Street, where a new apartment building is also under construction.

"The artwork is going to be a centerpiece of the downtown Riverwalk, no question. It's going to be large in scale, it's going to have a lot of public interest," said Dr. Frederick Prehn, a board member at the Walter Alexander Foundation.

The new sculpture is designed to incorporate the logging industry and its history here on the river.

"We want that strong connection to our history and sense of place here," said Wausau City Planner Brad Lenz.

Because this spot was once home to a thriving log industry, the piece will likely depict a logging raft.

"Everyone is really liking the daring vertical sculpture, which to us is great," said artist Stephen Manka.

Cleveland-based artists Stephen Manka and Bryan Evans' designs were chosen from about 100 proposals, and funded by a grant from the Walter Alexander Foundation.

"It's meant to be this vertical, vibrant, abstract sculpture that should be seen for some distance," said Manka.

"Having a piece here will hopefully draw people down from the city,” said Lenz.

"We hope it inspires other people to come forward to the city and bring their ideas and fund projects that can be done along the whole Riverwalk," said Prehn.