New research reveals shortage of therapists trained to treat children with autism

Experts say early intervention can help children living with autism navigate through life but new research shows there are not enough therapists trained to treat those children.

One in 59 children is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder. Researchers at Emory University say there’s a shortage of therapists trained to treat children with autism, especially in the Midwest.

Emily Halpin, Recruiter for the Wisconsin Early Autism Project says this doesn’t surprise her and shares how important these professionals are. "What we do here is we work with them on a lot of different things ...communication, daily living skills, anything they could really need help with, especially their behaviors," said Halpin.

Founded in 1995, Wisconsin Early Autism Project serves children in several cities providing early comprehensive behavioral treatment for young children with autism. "We do a lot of really early intensive therapies with them. We're working with them 30-40 hours a week, we're in their homes, we're helping the families, we're teaching them how to help their kids," said Halpin.

Autism or autism spectrum disorder represents a broad range of conditions that impact a person's social skills, behavior, speech and non-verbal communication. Boys are four times more likely to be diagnosed than girls.

According to the Centers for Disease Control the prevalence of autism in children has increased, making it the fastest-growing developmental disability. Halpin says she would encourage people to explore careers working with children with autism as it can be rewarding.

Emory University research authors of the study concluded that new workforce policies are needed to get more certified applied behavioral analysis providers on the job.

