New research discovered how the body reacts to coronavirus, how we can support defenses

A breakthrough, preclinical study may provide some answers. It found that the coronavirus infection stresses cells and depletes cellular NAD+ levels, more than three-fold.

On Friday, Dr. Charles Brenner, Chair of Biochemistry at the University of Iowa, broke down the findings and how they could help inform how we deal with the coronavirus.

“My laboratory is interested in NAD, which is the central co-enzyme, the central catalyst of metabolism. This is a molecule that is so intrinsic to life that it’s required for us to convert everything that we eat, not only into ATP, the biological energy to power our cells, but it’s required to convert everything that we eat, really into everything that we are, everything that we do,” Dr. Brenner explained.

In his research, he team found that coronavirus attacks the NAD system. NAD is required for an innate immune defense against the virus.

“This appears to be actionable, because not only are some of the genes that use up NAD turned on by our viral infection, but some of the genes that we use to make NAD are turned up by the viral infection,” he added. “We think that gives us a way to boost NAD and potentially boost our defense against viral infection.”

He said there are many stressors that disturb the NAD system, such as age, obesity, type 2 diabetes, nerve damage, alcohol use, time zone disruption, DNA damage and reactive oxygen stress.

Dr. Brenner said there is good news, though, that you can increase your NAD levels.

“Our laboratory discovered NR nicotinamide riboside as an NAD precursor vitamin. It’s not been tested yet as a viral preventative strategy, but our research is moving in the direction for testing NR for preventability in animal models and in human systems.”

