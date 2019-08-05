Report shows Wisconsin's paper industry leads the nation

"The status of the industry is that it is in really great shape," explained Paul Fowler.

Fowler is the director of the Wisconsin Institute for Sustainable Technology. He helped author a study funded by the Wisconsin Department of Economic Development that says Wisconsin is first in the nation for number of paper mills, employees and value of products sold.

The paper industry employed more than 30,000 people just last year.

It's good news for the University of Wisconsin -Stevens Point's paper science department.

"This is really terrific. It confirms something I knew... intuitive that the paper industry is really strong and has responded really well to collapse in market for printing and writing and replaced it with higher value materials in the state," said Karyn Biasca, department chair paper science and engineering.

UWSP offers programs that prepare students for a career in the paper industry-- which is a career path in high demand.

Besides jobs the industry is constantly changing. Those changes include a move to paper straws and eco-minded products are only increasing the demand for paper in the future.

"High tech applications like batteries, like automotive, like aerospace very highly specialized opportunities for paper. Along with things like e-commerce and food packaging industry," said Fowler.

The industry continues to grow in the state with another mill being constructed in Green Bay. Adding to Wisconsin's 34 mills already up and running.

The demand for people to enter the field is high as many workers are close to retirement age. UWSP is trying to capture that by offering students scholarships for those that enter the paper science programs this fall.