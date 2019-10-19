Pedestrian trail now open in Kronenwetter

A new pedestrian path is officially open in Kronenwetter.

People enjoy the new pedestrian trail in Kronenwetter, Wis. (WSAW Photo Oct. 18)

Village officials and members of the community gathered Friday for a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the completion of the new trail, which has been in the works for nearly a decade.

“It seemed like every time we had the project on pace, back on schedule, something new would pop up,” said Randy Fifrick, Kronenwetter’s community development director.

Although the project took a little longer than anticipated, Fifrick is happy with the finished product, a 2.7-mile trail that will be available for walkers, runners and bicyclists 365 days a year.

“We’re required to keep the path snow free in the winter,” said Fifrick. “This is perfect. It has the nice little overlook over the backwaters of the Wisconsin River.”

Mary Thompson has lived in Kronenwetter for nearly five decades. She’s happy to have a new trail so close to home that will be used for decades to come.

“I’m very happy that my grandchildren will have it, and my great grandchildren,” said Thompson. “I’m just thrilled to see they kept going with what we started. I’m just so proud of Kronenwetter.”

