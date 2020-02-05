New ownership offers revived plan for Wausau Center mall

People can expect to see changes coming to Wausau Center now that the local non-profit group, Wausau Opportunity Zone has officially purchased it. WOZ now owns the whole mall with the exception of HOM Furniture and the parking ramps.

Chuck Ghidorzi, the owner of Ghidorzi Construction Company which has been a cornerstone in the development of the Wausau area, was named the WOZ managing director in charge of the redevelopment of the property.

He said WOZ is still in the process of making plans to redevelop the property, but there are some plans the city has already begun work on that are likely to be included, like changing traffic patterns downtown.

"The city has been working on that for a while," he said. "(It's) Giving more importance to pedestrian traffic, bike traffic. Probably slowing traffic down a little bit, going to two-ways instead of one-ways, make it easier for people to maneuver. So, that will be kind of a first step and parallel to that will be some planning as to where we move from there."

The traffic pattern change would help facilitate more movement in and around the mall.

"Most malls like this go to an open-air mall," Ghidorzi said. "That means retailers can access directly off the streets and there will be some mixed-use; some residential, some entertainment, offices."

Ghidorzi said Mid-America will continue to manage the mall and the current tenants for now. He did not make it clear what if any changes will come to the management and current tenants but said they still have a lot of planning to do. He said they are trying to get all of the stakeholders involved as they continue to map out the future of the mall.

"They're (WOZ) looking to do something that will last the next 40 years," he said. "So, this is not going to be a quick fix; it's not going to be a bandaid. So, I think we can be excited as a community as to how the downtown will reflect on who we are."