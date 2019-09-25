New owners of Bull Falls Harley-Davidson in Rothschild hold ribbon cutting

Bull Falls Harley-Davidson is celebrating new ownership at its Rothschild location.

Owners of Bull Falls Harley-Davidson cut ribbon on facility Sept. 25, 2019. Taken by WSAW.

Wednesday, the new owners, along with the Chamber of Commerce, cut the ribbon on the facility. One of the owners wanted to show off the nostalgia of Harley-Davidson. So, they're running a photo contest.

"Well, I was looking for some vintage photos with Harley-Davidsons from the local community that we can blow up and do around the dealership, where people can come and say 'hey that's me on the wall' and just have a good tie into the area," said Erik Vandervest, the owner.

Some renovations are still going on at the Rothschild location, but most of the work is done.