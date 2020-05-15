New normal expected as businesses plan to return employees to workplace

Even prior to the Safer at Home order being thrown out by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, businesses have been planning for how to get their employees back into the workplace safely and how that will look over time. The workplace, however likely will not be the same as how they left it.

"We're at that point right now, that pivot point, I think, where businesses are pivoting from the reactive to the proactive," Mark Speirs, a Wisconsin Small Business Development Center consultant at the UW-Stevens Point campus said.

After months of keeping employees and customers distant, along with closures and limited business, Speirs said the focus of business planning is shifting to bringing people back together.

"Right now, I'm thinking about how to survive, but what does my business look like three months down the road, six months, a year down the road," he said.

He explained, employers will need to prioritize employee and customer safety to this invisible virus in a visible way.

"They're going to really have to show that they're following the rules, make it comfortable for their customers, like if it's in a restaurant. Not just in their marketing, but in the delivery of the service too," he urged.

"Employees should consider that when they get back to work, there will be a conversation about masking when appropriate. There will be a conversation about social distancing, so they may find that their workplace has changed," Donna Owens said.

She is the Aspirus Business Services system director. She said they launched a new program this week and will be hosting webinars to help businesses navigate what the new office atmosphere and protocol will be.

"They may be separated by a longer distance from their coworkers than they were before," she said. "They may find that the travel policy has changed. Certainly, there will be new policies around disinfecting and cleaning their work station, so they may find that they have to clean it at the beginning of each workday and at the end of each workday...They probably will find that they can't all go on break together and they'll also find that they may be asked to work different shifts, which will allow the company to spread their workforce out."

Employers will also be allowed to ask questions that they could not before, in fact, Owens said they are encouraged to ask them. These questions relate to asking employees about if they have the common symptoms to COVID-19, or even requiring taking their temperature before getting into the office every day. While HIPPA rules allow for COVID-19 related questions to be asked, Owens said the information still needs to remain confidential. If an employee does test positive for COVID-19, however, public health officials will need to step in and do necessary contact tracing, which could involve notifying other employees that they may have had exposure to the virus.

Owens said they are constantly looking at any new updates to the HIPPA guidelines as the pandemic continues. You can find more information and resources from Aspirus Business Health by clicking here, or from the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center by clicking here.

The practices and environment that sticks around for the long-term is yet to be seen, but the two anticipate that the creation of any online services could stay, the ability to work remotely could become either more permanent for some positions or at least the option will be better planned out should remote work be necessary. They also believe some of the cleaning habits could stick, as well as business innovations to reach customers, like adding delivery or pick up services.