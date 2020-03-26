New guidelines for healthy beverages kids should be drinking

Nutrition for kids can be confusing. Thankfully, a new set of expert guidelines from Healthy Drinks, Healthy Kids, has made it easy for parents when it comes to which beverages to serve their kids.

These guidelines, endorsed by leading health organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, recommend real milk and water as the best drinks for young kids. They said real milk has an unmatched package of natural nutrients growing bodies need, like high quality protein, calcium, b vitamins and more.

Dr. IIan Shapiro explained why it’s important to live by the new guidelines.

“It’s [the guidelines are] evidence-based. With this we can create balanced meals,” he said.

That’s why he encourages parents to rethink drink choices in honor of National Nutrition Month by serving real milk.

Research shows it's really hard for kids to get enough of these nutrients without milk. In fact, one out of two children ages nine and older are falling short on calcium, vitamin d and potassium, and 75% of kids younger than nine are falling short on vitamin d and potassium. These nutrients are critical for kids' growth.

When it comes to non-dairy milk, such as almond milk and soy milk, the nutrition values are less than in real dairy milk.

