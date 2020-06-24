New food neutralizes allergens in cats

As millions of Americans continue to spend unprecedented amounts of time at home, it also means spending unprecedented amounts of time with their pets – including cat owners with cat allergen sensitivities. Perhaps dealing with cat allergens wasn’t a big problem when they were only home a few hours a day. But now, being in close proximity 24/7 is creating challenges.

Purina’s Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Kurt Venator joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Wednesday. He offered these tips for managing cat allergens at home:

- If you have cat allergen sensitivities, there are ways to help manage cat allergens indoors such as using HEPA air purifiers throughout the home to help catch dander and filter the air you’re breathing in.

- Clean more frequently than you might usually do to remove dust, dander and cat hair, and wash any furnishings or home decor frequented by your cat like couch covers, pillows and bedding. Soft upholstery can make for a comfortable resting place for cats and the softness can trap dander.

While these methods help manage allergens in the environment, there is a new option that helps manage cat allergens at the source. Purina Pro Plan LiveClear is the first and only cat food that has been shown to reduce allergens in cat hair and dander. Many people think that cat hair is the problem, but it’s actually what’s on it – the major cat allergen called Fel d 1, which cats produce naturally in their saliva. When cats eat this new formula, it neutralizes the Fel d 1 in their mouth. By reducing active Fel d 1 in the cat’s saliva, it reduces the allergen that is transferred to the cat’s hair and dander when they groom, ultimately reducing the allergen in the environment.

Dr. Venator also offered these tips for bonding with your cat at home:

- Try to keep your cat’s routine as normal as possible. While you both are experiencing a new living dynamic, food and play times should stay as normal as possible.

- Cats can also get a little stir-crazy when stuck inside with their owners – given it’s a big change from the routine they’re used to – and may be susceptible to stress. It’s important to keep an eye on them in case they start exhibiting destructive and/or anxious behavior. Increasing enriching activities and play time will help combat this.

