New dog park could be named after Wausau women who passed from cancer

The Wausau Dog Park Committee says after years of fundraising, plans to open the first urban dog park in the city is on track towards completion.

During the committee meeting on Monday, members began discussing naming rights to the park. Several community members were in attendance in support of naming the park after Deb Stolzman, who was the first President of New Life Adoption Center located in Marathon. Deb passed away six months ago from stage four Glioblastoma.

“I think the community would love the idea,” stated Chair of the Wausau Dog Park Committee, Jamie Rice-Heckendorf. “I think our community loves to see things named after people who meant something to in the community. We always see things named after companies, but this could be for someone who had influenced people and the community would feel more connected.”

The proposal was presented by Brian Stolzman, Deb's husband. He says she always had a love for animals and dogs, in particular, really helped her throughout treatments.

“When we found out that Wausau was going to develop their own dog park, we thought this was a perfect opportunity,” stated Brian. "We also want it to be an opportunity and a location for people who have lost loved ones from cancer or even if you are a survivor, that you can go and be with your pet because our pets are our family."

The park is scheduled to open in the summer and Brian would like to name the park 'Two Hearts for Deb Dog Park.' The name would symbolize a drawing of two hearts that Deb drew for Brian before she passed and the organization Brian started shortly after.

So far the Wausau Dog Park Committee has roughly $35,000 left to reach their fundraising goal. If the community would like the park to be named after Deb, the community would need to raise $17,000.