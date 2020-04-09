New dashboard to track medical readiness

The Wisconsin Hospital Association has unveiled an enhanced website to get out more data about the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The dashboard has information on hospital admissions and bed count, available ventilators and the number of hospitals with seven days or fewer of personal protective equipment for workers.

Association President Eric Borgerding said the site should help the public understand what’s being done to build up capacity for a potential surge in coronavirus cases that could overwhelm hospitals.

Click here to view the dashboard