New business hopes to give golfers a chance to play all year

A new business coming to the Wausau area is giving golfers a realistic golf feel, even during the most bitterly cold winter months.

4 Seasons Golf of Wausau golf simulator. November 20, 2019 (WSAW photo)

4 Seasons Golf of Wausau will offer 84 courses to choose from in four simulator bays. The owners has a background in physical education, and said he was impressed with the technology.

"Once they hit, they're going to give you all kinds of data trajectory. It's going to give you club head speed. It's going to give you spin rate. It's going to give you all of the information that you need, so this will give all golfers in the Wausau area a chance to come in and hit all Winter long," Shane Saari, the owner of 4 Seasons Golf of Wausau, said.

The business is expected to open December 6 or 7 and it will be located in the old Ethan Allen building.