New brewery will be coming to Plover this fall

There will soon be a new place to get drinks in Portage County. A request was approved for Back Country Brewing to remodel an existing part of a building to create a new brewery.

Sarah Agena and Gabe Hopkins are bringing their dreams to life with Back Country Brewing Company. The brewery will be taking over part of the Duralum building in Plover. They got approval from the Village of Plover on Monday.

Hopkins has spent 16 years in brewing and learning from the likes of Sam Adams, Guinness and even working for another local brewery. Now he's taking those skills to his own place. "Our plan is to do 11 beers and than a craft soda of type. One of our beers will be a hard seltzer on tap which will be the first of it's kind in Wisconsin," said Hopkins.

The name of the brewery comes from something the two love doing together. "We love the outdoors and he talked about bringing the love of the outdoors indoors and vice versa," explained Agena.

There will be an outdoor patio and glass garage doors to bring more natural light in. They hope the space will be used for more than just customers with weddings, meetings and anything in between.

The brewery will open by this fall with hopes of getting their brewing license in time to offer their own beers by the holidays.