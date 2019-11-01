New brewery and restaurant submits plans for Wausau riverfront development

The Wausau Economic Development Committee is expected to hear a proposal Tuesday regarding the future development of a brewery and restaurant.

Plans for Karma Brewery Company state it hopes to be the cornerstone of new business along Wausau’s North Riverfront District. The business will be located at 101 Devoe Street. The location is a gravel parking lot once belonging to Great Lakes Cheese.

The business hopes to add 30-35 jobs.

The business hopes to break ground in May 2020 and open in January 2021.

