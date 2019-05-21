New bills pushing for alcohol delivery, curbside pickup

A pair of proposals at the Wisconsin State Capitol would change the way consumers are able to buy alcohol.

The bills are still in their early stages and are authored by Rep. Gary Tauchen of Bonduel.

The Wisconsin home delivery act, which has not yet formally been introduced, would allow retailers with certain liquor licenses to deliver alcohol straight to someone's door---after that person buys alcohol online or by phone.

Alcohol delivery is currently illegal in Wisconsin.

The person delivering the alcohol must go through a bartender training course and must be at least 21.