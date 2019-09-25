New bill would give anglers a lifetime fishing license

A new bill, going around the state Legislature, would give anglers a lifetime fishing license.

The bill's authors, Stevens Point Senator Patrick Testin, Harrison Representative Ron Tusler, Milton Representative Don Vruwink and Evansville Senator Janis Ringhand, say if you pay a $577.50 fee, you'll never have to re-apply for a license.

At least 22 other states have some form a lifetime fishing license. The bill is currently circulating for co-sponsorship. The authors are hopeful the bill will become law by next spring.