Construction to begin on new apartment complex in Stevens Point

Construction on the new apartment complex being built on the property of the former Kmart site in Stevens Point is underway.

For the last several weeks, heavy machinery has been cleaning up what's left of the debris from the old Kmart building. Crews have started building the apartment complex in its place. Because of how close the building is to the UW-Stevens Point campus, it will be geared toward students. There will also be a few storefronts.

The building will also have more than 100 bike parking spots to encourage people who live there to walk to or ride to campus.

Mayor Mike Wiza says the construction should last throughout winter and should be ready for people to move in by the fall of 2020.