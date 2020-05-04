New Zealand hits zero new coronavirus cases

For the first time since mid-March, New Zealand reported no new cases of the coronavirus.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds up a card showing a new alert system for COVID-19, Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Wellington, New Zealand. (Source: AP Photo/Nick Perry)

It’s an indication the country’s bold strategy of trying to eliminate the virus is working.

New Zealand closed its borders and imposed a strict monthlong lockdown after the outbreak began.

It eased the rules a little last week to help reopen the economy.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said a decision would be made next Monday on whether to ease the rules further.

“We cannot afford to squander the good work to date when our end goal is so close and within reach,” she said.

